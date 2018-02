BRIEF-Laureate Education Says Currently Reviewing Impact Higher Education New Law Will Have On Chilean Operations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* LAUREATE EDUCATION SAYS IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING IMPACT HIGHER EDUCATION NEW LAW WILL HAVE ON ITS CHILEAN OPERATIONS - SEC FILING

* LAUREATE EDUCATION - AS RESULT OF NEW LAW, CO EXPECTS IT WILL BE REQUIRED TO DECONSOLIDATE 3 CHILEAN NON-PROFIT UNIVERSITIES

* LAUREATE EDUCATION - EXPECTS DECONSOLIDATION WILL RESULT IN 1-TIME WRITE-OFF OF CARRYING VALUE OF ASSETS OF BETWEEN ABOUT $600 MILLION AND $850 MILLION

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC - DECONSOLIDATION OF THREE CHILEAN NON-PROFIT UNIVERSITIES COULD HAPPEN AS EARLY AS Q1 OF 2018

* LAUREATE EDUCATION - ‍EXPECTS DECONSOLIDATION TO RESULT IN DECREASE OF BETWEEN ABOUT $410 MILLION TO $430 MILLION IN REVENUES ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS​ Source text : (bit.ly/2nuuOuz) Further company coverage: