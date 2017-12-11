FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada says on Dec 5, disclosed issues arising from a review of mortgages that it had sold to a third party purchaser
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 11:45 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada says on Dec 5, disclosed issues arising from a review of mortgages that it had sold to a third party purchaser

1 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada:

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - On Dec 5, co disclosed issues arising from a review of mortgages that it had sold to a third party purchaser

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says does not believe matters related to the mortgages are material to business, capital, operations, funding

* Laurentian Bank - the disclosed issues resulted in co repurchasing some mortgages & may result in it being required to repurchase additional mortgages

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says has available liquidity on hand to repurchase affected mortgages

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - affected mortgages are performing “in line” with co’s overall residential mortgage portfolio

* Laurentian Bank - estimated value of mortgages that may be repurchased from third party buyer is about 1.6 pct of co’s total residential mortgage portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below