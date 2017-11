BRIEF-L.B. Maple Treat Corpo acquires Decacer

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc

* L.B. Maple Treat Corporation acquires Decacer

* Rogers Sugar-announces acquisition by l.b. Maple treat corporation of 9020-2292 quebec (operated as decacer) for $40 million from the levasseur family

* Rogers Sugar Inc - co‍ drew on its existing $275 million revolving credit facility to finance transaction to acquire decacer​

* Rogers Sugar Inc - ‍ rogers sugar expects to realize operational synergies over next 12 to 18 months from acquisition of decacer​