Dec 21 (Reuters) - LCNB Corp:

* LCNB CORP SAYS ON DEC 20, 2017, CO AND COLUMBUS FIRST BANCORP, INC ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER - SEC FILING

* LCNB CORP - FOLLOWING MERGER, CFB WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, WITH LCNB AS SURVIVING ENTITY

* LCNB CORP - AT TIME OF MERGER, CFB SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE RIGHT TO RECEIVE 2.00 LCNB COMMON SHARES FOR EACH CFB COMMON SHARE Source text: [bit.ly/2zbCnKy] Further company coverage: