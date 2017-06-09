BRIEF-Le Chateau Q1 loss per share C$0.43

1 分钟阅读
June 9 (Reuters) - Le Chateau Inc
* Le Chateau reports first quarter results
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.5 percent
* Q1 loss per share C$0.43
* Q1 sales fell 8.6 percent to C$44.4 million
* Le Chateau - for first five weeks ended june 3, 2017, total retail sales decreased 8.5 pct
* Le Chateau - renewed its asset based revolving credit facility for a three-year term ending on june 9, 2020 with a limit of $70.0 million
* Le Chateau - for first five weeks ended june 3, 2017, comparable store sales decreased 2.9 pct
* Le Chateau - entered into a three-year $15.0 million term loan with a subordinate lender
* Le Chateau - entered into a three-year $15.0 million term loan with a subordinate lender

* Le Chateau - proceeds of term loan will be used to reduce amount outstanding under revolving credit facility