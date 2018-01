BRIEF-Leagold Mining Intends To Make Offer To Acquire All Of Issued, Outstanding Shares Of Brio Gold

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc:

* LEAGOLD MINING - INTENDS TO MAKE OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED, OUTSTANDING SHARES OF BRIO GOLD INC. ON OR BEFORE FEB 28, 2018

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - PURSUANT TO OFFER, HOLDERS OF BRIO SHARES WILL RECEIVE 0.922 OF A SHARE OF LEAGOLD FOR EACH BRIO SHARE HELD

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - ‍ PURSUANT TO OFFER, TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING BRIO SHARES WILL BE ABOUT US$264 MILLION​

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - COMBINED NEW ENTITY IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 420,000 OZ AND 475,000 OZ IN 2018

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - THERE ARE NO FINANCING CONTINGENCIES FOR ALL-SHARE CONSIDERATION IN OFFER

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH OFFER, LEAGOLD HAS ENTERED INTO A SUPPORT AGREEMENT IN SUPPORT OF TRANSACTION WITH YAMANA