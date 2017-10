Oct 11 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp:

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP SAYS Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE WAS 47,766 OZ​

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - ‍LOS FILOS MINE REMAINS ON TRACK TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 185,000 AND 200,000 OZ FOR FULL YEAR OF 2017​