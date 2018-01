Jan 4 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp:

* LEAGOLD REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - LOS FILOS MINE IN MEXICO'S Q4 2017 PRODUCTION WAS 53,446 OZ, UP 12 PERCENT OVER Q3 2017