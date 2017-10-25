FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lear says Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.96
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午11点11分 / 更新于 14 小时内

BRIEF-Lear says Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.96

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lear Corp-

* Lear reports record third quarter 2017 results and increases full year financial outlook

* Q3 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.84 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.96

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $20.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp - ‍free cash flow is expected to be approximately $1,150 million in 2017​

* Lear Corp - ‍core operating earnings are expected to be about $1,700 million​ in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.60, revenue view $20.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp - ‍net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be $1,735 million​ in 2017

* Lear Corp - sees ‍capital expenditures of $585 million and depreciation and amortization expense to be about $420 million for FY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below