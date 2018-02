BRIEF-Lee Enterprises Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.19

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lee Enterprises Inc:

* LEE ENTERPRISES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 6.6 PERCENT TO $143.8 MILLION

* EXPECT CASH COSTS EXCLUDING WORKFORCE ADJUSTMENTS AND OTHER TO BE DOWN 6.0-6.5% IN FISCAL YEAR 2018, ON A SAME PROPERTY BASIS

* ‍EXPECT CARRYOVER IMPACT FROM BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION IN FY2017 AND Q1 OF 2018 TO POSITIVELY IMPACT CASH COSTS REMAINDER OF 2018​

* CONTINUES TO “AGGRESSIVELY” REDUCE DEBT

* LEE ENTERPRISES-IMPACT FROM REVALUING DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, LIABILITIES RESULTED IN PROVISIONAL NET DECREASE IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $24.9 MILLION IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: