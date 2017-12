Dec 6 (Reuters) - Lee Enterprises Inc:‍​

* LEE ENTERPRISES REPORTS IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* SAYS ‍OPERATING REVENUE FOR 13 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 24, 2017 TOTALED $140.2 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 5.4% COMPARED WITH A YEAR AGO​

* SAYS ‍ON A SAME PROPERTY BASIS, TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE FOR 13 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 24, 2017 DECREASED 6.8%​

* SAYS ‍EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO REDUCE DEBT IN FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.06​