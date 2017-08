BRIEF-Legacy Reserves qtrly revenue $92.8 mln vs $73.4 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Legacy Reserves Lp:

* Legacy Reserves Lp announces second quarter 2017 results, acceleration payment to tssp, amended and restated joint development agreement, updated financial guidance and increased capital budget

* Qtrly revenue $92.8 million versus $73.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22

* Sees FY total production 16,711 mboe - 16,953 mboe

* Legacy Reserves Lp - sees FY 2017 capital expenditures in the range of $188.00 million- $205 million