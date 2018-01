BRIEF-Legg Mason Says Determined Carrying Value Of EnTrustPermal Indefinite-Life Fund Contracts Exceeds Fair Value

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc:

* LEGG MASON - DETERMINED $597 MILLION CARRYING VALUE OF ENTRUSTPERMAL INDEFINITE-LIFE FUND CONTRACTS EXCEEDS FAIR VALUE

* LEGG MASON - CARRYING VALUE OF ENTRUSTPERMAL INDEFINITE-LIFE FUND CONTRACTS EXCEEDING FAIR VALUE LEADS TO IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF ABOUT $195 MILLION

* LEGG MASON SAYS CURRENTLY SEES IMPACT OF TAX REFORM TO RESULT IN ONE-TIME NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $215 MILLION IN Q3 FISCAL YEAR 2018 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2DcUdAg) Further company coverage: