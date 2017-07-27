FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Q2 earnings per share $0.64
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点13分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Q2 earnings per share $0.64

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc:

* Leggett & Platt reports 2Q EPS of $.64 on 3% sales growth

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion

* Q2 sales $989 million versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion

* Reports Q2 sales $989 million

* Sees FY sales up 4 to 7 percent

* Reports Q2 sales up 3 percent

* ‍2017 sales guidance reduced 1% to $3.9-4.0 billion; EPS guidance narrowed to $2.55 to $2.65​

* 2017 sales guidance reduced 1% to $3.9-4.0 billion; EPS guidance narrowed to $2.55 to $2.65

* For full year, company anticipates repurchasing approximately 3 million shares

* Cash from operations is expected to approximate $450 million in 2017​

* For full year company anticipates issuing approximately 1.5 million shares for employee benefit plans

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures should be roughly $160 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below