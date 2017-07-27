BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Q2 earnings per share $0.64

2 分钟阅读
July 27 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc:
* Leggett & Platt reports 2Q EPS of $.64 on 3% sales growth
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 same store sales rose 4 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion
* Q2 sales $989 million versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion
* Reports Q2 sales $989 million
* Sees FY sales up 4 to 7 percent
* Reports Q2 sales up 3 percent
* 2017 sales guidance reduced 1% to $3.9-4.0 billion; EPS guidance narrowed to $2.55 to $2.65
* For full year, company anticipates repurchasing approximately 3 million shares
* Cash from operations is expected to approximate $450 million in 2017
* For full year company anticipates issuing approximately 1.5 million shares for employee benefit plans
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures should be roughly $160 million in 2017