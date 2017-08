July 12 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos Holdings Inc says nuclear regulatory commission awards leidos one of its six glinda blanket purchase agreements

* Leidos -bpa has a base period of performance from date of award through september 29, 2019 plus three one-year options

* Leidos Holdings Inc says bpa has a maximum potential value of $679 million for all awardees if all options are exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: