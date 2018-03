March 5 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS - AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS

* LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC - GSA'S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MILLION