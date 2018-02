Feb 8 (Reuters) - LEM HOLDING SA:

* 9MTH BOOKINGS AMOUNTED TO CHF 235.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 17.7% (CHF 200.0 MILLION)‍​

* 9MTH SALES INCREASED BY 13.8% TO CHF 225.0 MILLION (CHF 197.8 MILLION)‍​

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD ROSE BY 16.5% TO CHF 38.1 MILLION (CHF 32.7 MILLION)

* FOR 2017/18, LEM FORECASTS SALES OF CHF 290 TO 300 MILLION

* FOR 2017/18, LEM FORECASTS SALES OF CHF 290 TO 300 MILLION

* FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18, LEM EXPECTS THE EBIT MARGIN TO COME IN AT AROUND 20%.