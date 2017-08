Aug 3 (Reuters) - LEM HOLDING SA:

* Q1 SALES REACHED CHF 75.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13.4% (CHF 66.9 MILLION)

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ROSE BY 23.0% TO CHF 13.3 MILLION (CHF 10.8 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT IMPROVED BY CHF 2.6 MILLION FROM CHF 13.4 MILLION TO CHF 16.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)