Sept 25 (Reuters) - LEM HOLDING AG:

* OPTIMIZES ITS ENGINEERING AND PRODUCTION FOOTPRINT

* ‍LEM‘S MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT WILL BE FURTHER OPTIMIZED, RESULTING IN 8 REDUNDANCIES IN GENEVA​

* ‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES CHF 0.7 MILLION IN RESTRUCTURING CHARGES THAT WILL BE RECORDED IN Q2 OF 2017/18​