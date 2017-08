BRIEF-LendingClub Corp reports qtrly adjusted loss/shr of $0.01

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp:

* LendingClub reports second quarter and full year 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $139.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $136.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2017 ‍total net revenue in range of $585 million to $600 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $589.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA in range of $50 million to $58 million

* Sees ‍Q3 total net revenue in range of $154 million to $159 million​

* Says ‍loan originations in Q2 of 2017 were $2.15 billion, up 10% from q1 of 2017​

* Sees full year 2017 ‍net loss in range $61 million - $69 million​

* Sees ‍Q3 net loss in range of $8 million to $12 million ​

* Sees ‍Q3 adjusted ebitda in range of $18 million to $22 million​

* Q3 revenue view $155.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: