Oct 25 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp:

* LendingClub rebrands asset management business, positions for growth

* LendingClub Asset Management - ‍LC advisors, an investment advisor registered with SEC, has rebranded its asset management business​

* ‍LendingClub Asset Management -in weeks leading up to rebrand co facilitated auction of assets from its legacy funds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: