Dec 13 (Reuters) - LendingTree Inc:

* LENDINGTREE INTRODUCES 2018 GUIDANCE AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAY

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 27 TO 30 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $770 MILLION TO $790 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $757.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $145 MILLION TO $150 MILLION IN 2018