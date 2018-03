Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* LENNAR CORP - CEO STUART MILLER‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.1 MILLION VERSUS $19.2 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING‍​

* LENNAR CORP - PRESIDENT RICK BECKWITT'S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS $17 MILLION VERSUS $ 17.2 MILLION IN 2016 Source :(bit.ly/2COYrfB) Further company coverage: