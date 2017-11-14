FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lennar Corp says ‍has priced an offering of $300 mln of 2.95% senior notes due 2020​
2017年11月14日 / 晚上10点21分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Lennar Corp says ‍has priced an offering of $300 mln of 2.95% senior notes due 2020​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp

* Lennar prices $300 million of senior notes due 2020 at 2.95% and $900 million of senior notes due 2027 at 4.75%

* Lennar Corp - ‍has priced an offering of $300 million of 2.95% senior notes due 2020​

* Lennar Corp - ‍ has also priced an offering of $900 million of 4.75% senior notes due 2027

* Lennar Corp - ‍2020 notes will have an interest rate of 2.95% per annum, and 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 4.75% per annum​

* Lennar Corp - ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually on May 29 and November 29, commencing May 29, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

