FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lennar reports Q3 EPS of $1.06
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 上午10点14分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Lennar reports Q3 EPS of $1.06

2 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* Lennar reports third quarter EPS of $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.24 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lennar Corp qtrly deliveries of 7,598 homes - up 12%

* Lennar Corp qtrly new orders of 7,610 homes - up 8%

* Lennar Corp - qtrly ‍gross margin on home sales of 22.8% - improved 20 basis points​

* Lennar Corp - ‍expect once co gets past short-term impact from storms, there will be increased economic activity, increased demand for new homes

* Lennar Corp - maintain our estimate that approximately 950 closings will be pushed from 2017 into 2018

* Lennar Corp - increased economic activity, increased demand for new homes will result in broader range of opportunities for co as co looks towards 2018​

* Lennar Corp quarter end backlog of 10,212 homes - up 10%

* Lennar corp - ‍4 percent increase in average sales price of homes delivered in quarter​

* Lennar Corp - quarter-end ‍backlog dollar value of $4.1 billion - up 18%​

* Lennar corp - ‍qtrly new orders dollar value of $2.9 billion - up 14%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below