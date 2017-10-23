FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lennox international reports record third-quarter revenue and profit
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月23日 / 下午1点03分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Lennox international reports record third-quarter revenue and profit

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International reports record third-quarter revenue and profit

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.052 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Lennox International - ‍updating 2017 guidance for revenue growth from 4-7% with neutral foreign exchange to 5-7% with a 0.5% benefit from foreign exchange​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍updating FY guidance for GAAP EPS from continuing operations from $7.73-$8.13 to $7.67-$7.97​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍updating FY guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations from $7.75-$8.15 to $7.75-$8.05​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍for 2017 reiterating capital expenditures guidance of approximately $100 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.84, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

