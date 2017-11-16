FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lennox International says Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated Nov 18, 2011
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上10点24分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Lennox International says Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated Nov 18, 2011

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International - ‍as of Nov 13, Lennox, Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated nov 18, 2011

* Lennox International Inc says ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $200 million to $225 million - SEC Filing​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $250 million to $290 million

* Lennox International - ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $325 million to $380 million

* Lennox International Inc - under amendment, stated funding termination date was extended to Nov 13, 2019​ Source text: (bit.ly/2mwAw1E) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below