Nov 1 (Reuters) - LeoNovus Inc

* LeoNovus Inc enters into a bought deal agreement for gross proceeds of c$10,000,000

* LeoNovus Inc - ‍entered bought deal agreement with clarus securities, on behalf of underwriters​

* LeoNovus Inc - ‍pursuant to bought deal agreement clarus securities agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 20 million units of co at c$0.50 per unit​