Aug 10 (Reuters) - Leon's Furniture Ltd:

* Leon's Furniture releases financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

* Q2 sales rose 4.9 percent to C$636.2 million

* Same store corporate sales increased by 1.0% in Q2-2017​

* Qtrly ‍revenue $537.6 million, up 4.1 percent