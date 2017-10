Oct 6 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* ANNOUNCES BOARD NOMINATIONS AND CEO CHANGE‍​

* CHRISTOPHER M. CHAMBERS NOMINATED AS NEW CHAIRMAN

* PAULO BRÜGGER AND THOMAS R. MEIER NOMINATED AS NEW MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MARCO AMATO, DEPUTY CEO AND CFO, APPOINTED AS LEONTEQ’S CEO ON AN AD INTERIM BASIS

* THE SEARCH FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO HAS BEEN INITIATED

* ALSO RECONFIRMS ITS COST TARGET OF CHF 192 MILLION FOR THE FULL-YEAR 2017 (INCLUDING ONE-OFF COSTS OF UP TO CHF 15 MILLION) Source text - bit.ly/2fOjYMr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)