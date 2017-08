BRIEF-Leucadia National Q2 earnings per share $0.16

July 27 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp

* Leucadia National Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Leucadia National Corp - ‍its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.10 per Leucadia common share payable​

* Leucadia National Corp - ‍Quarterly cash dividend reflects a 60 percent increase over leucadia's historical rate of $0.0625 per Leucadia common share​

* Leucadia National Corp - Qtrly ‍​net revenues $2.73 billion versus $2.63 billion

* Leucadia National Corp - "‍Leucadia's Q2 results, reflecting a solid quarter for Jefferies"​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: