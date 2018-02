Feb 22 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.74 INCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS $0.48

* QTRLY NET REVENUES $2.94 BILLION VERSUS $2.75 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $2.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: