BRIEF-Leucrotta Announces Update On Operations And Financial Position

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc:

* LEUCROTTA ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - ‍ ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO COMPLETE ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM WITH CASH FLOW AND CASH ON HAND​

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION - ‍ EXPECTED AN UPTICK IN PRODUCTIONAT LOWER MONTNEY TURBIDITE LIQUIDS RICH GAS WELL IN 2017 VERSUS CURVE GIVEN NUMBER OF FRACS​

* LEUCROTTA-MECHANICAL FAILURE LED TO A MATERIAL NUMBER OF FRACS BEING WHOLLY/PARTIALLY INEFFECTIVE AT LOWER MONTNEY TURBIDITE LIQUIDS RICH GAS WELL​

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - ‍ "IS HIGHLY ENCOURAGED" BY PERFORMANCE OF LOWER MONTNEY TURBIDITE LIQUIDS RICH GAS WELL GIVEN ISSUES ENCOUNTERED​