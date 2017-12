BRIEF-Leucrotta Exploration Q3 ‍Loss Per Share $0.01​

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc:

* LEUCROTTA ANNOUNCES Q3 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.01​

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.01 ‍​

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC QTRLY ‍OIL AND NATURAL GAS SALES $5.9 MILLION VERSUS $2.3 MILLION

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 3,123 BOE/D VERSUS 989 BOE/D IN Q3 2016​

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION - ‍PRODUCTION IS PROJECTED TO AVERAGE 3,600 BOE/D (30% OIL AND LIQUIDS) FOR Q4 2017​

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC- ‍ESTIMATES WILL HAVE ABOUT $18 MILLION OF WORKING CAPITAL, NO DEBT AND UNDRAWN BANK CREDIT FACILITY OF $20 MILLION AT END OF 2017​