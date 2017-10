Oct 10 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co:

* Qtrly ‍net revenues $1.27 billion versus $1.19 billion​

* Qtrly ‍gross margin up 180 basis points to 51.8 percent​

* Q3 revenue grew 7%​

* Full year 2017 revenue growth guidance raised to 5 to 6 percent range in constant currency‍​

* Qtrly ‍net income attributable to LS&Co $88 million versus $98​ million