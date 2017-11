Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lexagene Holdings Inc:

* LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES C$5.0 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL

* LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC - ‍NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE COMMERCIALIZING PROCESS OF COMPANY‘S MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY​

* LEXAGENE HOLDINGS INC - ‍ANNOUNCES BOUGHT DEAL AT A PRICE OF $1.15 PER UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: