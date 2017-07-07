BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals amends collaboration and license agreement

July 7 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - on july 1, 2017, entered into an amendment to collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GMBH

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - remain eligible to receive an aggregate of $210 million upon achievement of amended clinical development milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - remain eligible to receive up to $220 million upon achievement of specified regulatory milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - remain eligible to receive up to $990 million upon the achievement of specified commercial milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - under amended milestones, eligible to receive up to $110 million upon achievement of 4 milestones

* Lexicon Pharma-pursuant to amendment, co eligible to $100 million upon achievement of milestone based on results of studies in type 2 diabetes patients Source text - bit.ly/2uRPbnA Further company coverage: