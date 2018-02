BRIEF-Lexington Realty Trust Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.12

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lexington Realty Trust:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $102.2 MILLION VERSUS $95.3 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* QTRLY ADJUSTED CO FFO $0.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* INCREASED QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE/UNIT DIVIDEND/DISTRIBUTION TO $0.1775 PER COMMON SHARE/UNIT

* LEXINGTON REALTY - ESTIMATES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE FOR 2018 IN RANGE OF $0.76 TO $0.79

* ESTIMATES ADJUSTED CO FFO FOR 2018 TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

