Jan 2 (Reuters) - Lgc Capital Ltd:

* LGC CAPITAL LTD. ENTERS INTO US $2.34 MILLION CONVERTIBLE LOAN AGREEMENT TO FUND 2018 EXPANSION

* LGC CAPITAL LTD - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO FURTHER ADVANCE CO‘S CORE BUSINESS DIVISIONS ON ITS GLOBAL PLATFORM​

* LGC CAPITAL LTD - LOAN WILL HAVE A TERM OF TWELVE MONTHS AND BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 12%