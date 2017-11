Nov 21 (Reuters) - LGC Capital Ltd

* LGC Capital Ltd increases size of oversubscribed private placement financing and provides update on Quebec cannabis investment

* LGC Capital Ltd - ‍decided to increase maximum amount of its previously-announced private placement by 62 pct to c$3.25 million​

* LGC Capital Ltd - ‍has increased financing amount to pursue further cannabis growth opportunities globally currently under consideration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: