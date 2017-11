Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lgc Capital Ltd

* LGC CAPITAL SIGNS FIRST CANADIAN CANNABIS DEAL IN QUEBEC

* ‍SIGNED OPTION TRICHO-MED CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE A 49% INTEREST (PLUS A 5% ROYALTY) IN A NEW CANNABIS PROCESSING FACILITY​

* ‍LGC PLANS TO FUND THE INVESTMENT OVER CONSTRUCTION PERIOD FROM CURRENT CASH RESERVES AND FROM INSTITUTIONAL DEBT​

* ‍LGC PLANS TO FUND BUILDING OF FACILITY BY WAY OF A $4 MILLION FULLY SECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE BEARING INTEREST AT RATE OF 10% P.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: