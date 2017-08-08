BRIEF-LGI Homes Q2 EPS $1.39

Aug 8 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc:

* LGI Homes, Inc. Reports record setting second quarter and YTD 2017 results and increases EPS guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $4.25 to $4.75

* Q2 revenue $324.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $317.6 million

* LGI Homes Inc quarter ending backlog increased 74.2% to 1,545 units

* LGI Homes Inc qtrly average home sales price increased 8.7% to $214,545

* LGI Homes Inc qtrly home closings increased 34.0% to 1,511 homes

* LGI Homes Inc says believes it will have between 75 and 80 active selling communities at end of 2017, close more than 5,000 homes in 2017

* LGI Homes Inc says company also believes that average home sales price in 2017 will be between $210,000 and $220,000