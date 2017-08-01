FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
2017年8月1日 / 下午3点14分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-LHC Group and CHRISTUS Health announce joint venture agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc:

* LHC Group and CHRISTUS Health announce joint venture agreement

* LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $80 million

* LHC Group expects that deal will not materially affect its 2017 diluted earnings per share

* JV ‍partnership to include home health, hospice, community-based services, and facility-based services​

* Co, CHRISTUS Health to form new JV for home health, hospice, long-term acute-care services, community-based services across 4 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

