FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LHC Group reports increase of 13.0% in third quarter earnings per diluted share
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 中午12点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-LHC Group reports increase of 13.0% in third quarter earnings per diluted share

2 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc

* LHC Group reports increase of 13.0% in third quarter earnings per diluted share, 18.5% in adjusted earnings per diluted share

* LHC Group Inc qtrly ‍net service revenue increased 18.2% to $272.9 million compared with $230.8 million​

* LHC Group Inc qtrly ‍ earnings per diluted share attributable to lhc group’s common stockholders $0.61​

* LHC Group Inc qtrly ‍adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders $0.64 per diluted share​

* LHC Group Inc qtrly ‍total organic growth in home health admissions was 6.2%​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍raised issued fiscal year 2017 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion​

* LHC Group Inc sees ‍fiscal year 2017 GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in an expected range of $2.35 to $2.40​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $265.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below