BRIEF-Lianluo Smart announces sale of wholly owned unit Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co
2017年11月17日 / 下午1点10分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Lianluo Smart announces sale of wholly owned unit Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lianluo Smart Ltd

* Lianluo Smart Limited announces sale of wholly owned subsidiary Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

* Lianluo Smart Ltd - ‍Expects sale price for BDL will be approximately RMB10 million​

* Lianluo Smart Ltd - ‍ Prior to selling BDL, co’s sleep diagnosis and smart medical service related assets will be transferred to another unit of co

* Lianluo Smart-Transaction to significantly reduce amortization of fixed assets, intangible assets, personnel and labor costs of related product lines​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

