BRIEF-Lianluo Smart announces sale of wholly owned unit Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lianluo Smart Ltd
* Lianluo Smart Limited announces sale of wholly owned subsidiary Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - Expects sale price for BDL will be approximately RMB10 million
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - Prior to selling BDL, co’s sleep diagnosis and smart medical service related assets will be transferred to another unit of co
* Lianluo Smart-Transaction to significantly reduce amortization of fixed assets, intangible assets, personnel and labor costs of related product lines