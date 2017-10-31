BRIEF-Libbey Inc qtrly diluted loss per share $3.57‍​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Libbey Inc
* Libbey Inc announces third quarter results
* Libbey Inc - qtrly net sales $187.3 million, down 4.8 percent versus prior year
* Libbey Inc - revises its full-year outlook
* Libbey Inc - updated full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to reflect lower-than-expected third-quarter results
* Libbey Inc - expects Q4 sales growth and performance improvement
* Libbey Inc - adjusted EBITDA margin for full year 2017 is now expected to be in 9 percent to 10 percent range
* Libbey inc - qtrly diluted loss per share $3.57
* Libbey - qtrly net loss of $78.8 million driven by $79.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge associated with Latin America segment
* Libbey - hurricane, earthquake events during Q3 resulted in negative revenue impact of about $4 million in U.S. and Canada and Latin America segments