BRIEF-Libbey reports Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Libbey Inc
* Announces second quarter results
* Libbey Inc qtrly net sales $197.5 million, down 5.0 percent versus prior year, or down 4.1 percent in constant currency
* Libbey inc says company affirmed its previous full-year 2017 outlook
* Libbey Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Q2 revenue view $198.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Libbey Inc - at june 30, 2017, trade working capital was $202.4 million, a decrease of $17.0 million from $219.4 million at june 30, 2016
* Libbey Inc - co indicated it expects 2017 adjusted ebitda margin to be near low end of its previously provided 11 percent to 13 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: