Oct 30 (Reuters) - Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages Llc-

* Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages acquires local bottling operations in Tri-State Metropolitan Area

* Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages says has closed its deal to acquire territory from Coca-Cola Company across New York Tri-State Metro Area​

* Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages Llc says financial terms of Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, Llc agreement are not being disclosed​