* Liberty Global appoints new CEO for Latin American & Caribbean operation

* Liberty Global - ‍Balan Nair, chief technology & innovation officer, to become CEO of Latin American, Caribbean operation once split-off occurs​

* Liberty Global PLC- CEO ‍mike Fries will serve as executive chairman of Latin American company after split-off​