Nov 1 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* Liberty Global reports Q3 2017 results

* Lilac appoints new CEO; split-off on track for year-end 2017​

* ‍Lilac results impacted by hurricanes; guidance revised​

* Says ‍all full-year 2017 guidance targets confirmed for Liberty Global Group​

* Qtrly ‍consolidated liberty global operating income $335.8 million versus $902.7 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: